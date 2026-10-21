Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused in police custody till Oct 31

Mumbai: A court here on Wednesday, October 21, remanded three key accused apprehended in connection with firing at actor Tiger Shroff to police custody till October 31, even as their advocate claimed the police hadn’t placed all the facts before the court.

The trio, identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, was brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Tiger Shroff firing case: Three key accused brought to Mumbai from Kota being taken to Esplanade Court. #TigerShroffFiringCase pic.twitter.com/4sgU3xV128 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

The Crime Branch probing the case produced them before a magistrate court and sought their custody for 14 days for a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, five more persons, including two women, have been nabbed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the investigation is being expanded to unravel a firearm-supplying network and other aspects, a Mumbai Police officer said.

Addressing a press conference, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said the five individuals are being brought to Mumbai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight so far.

The police told the court that they needed to recover the weapons used in the crime, and the accused had destroyed two mobile phones.

The custody was required to unearth the conspiracy and the motive behind the incident, the police said.

What defence lawyers said

Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgal and Satyabrat Joshi opposed the remand, saying that the custody was not required for the recovery of weapons.

VIDEO | Tiger Shroff firing case: Defence lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal says, “Today, three accused in the case involving the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff were produced before the Killa Court. They had been placed under transit remand, which allowed a period of 48 hours for… pic.twitter.com/Jc0IxfKGpy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

They also submitted that the accused have been interrogated while they were in the transit remand.

Later, addressing the media, Mirghal said, “When the 48-hour transit remand was granted, our argument on behalf of the accused was that transit remand is granted solely for transportation, not for interrogation.”

He added that various sources had revealed that the accused had still been interrogated. “Even after completing the interrogation, the police did not fully disclose the developments that had emerged before the court.”

The developments, he said, were the arrests of two women and two men in Delhi, “against whom separate allegations had been made”. One person had been arrested in Haryana and another in Gujarat, he added. “These details appear to have been withheld from the court on some basis,” he said.

However, after hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused to police custody till October 31.

Arrested in Kota, brought to Mumbai

Based on specific information, the Kota city police had nabbed the trio from a train on Monday.

They were handed over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate there. The court granted Mumbai Police transit remand.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, acting on precise intelligence and with the coordinated assistance of the Delhi and Haryana police, a series of simultaneous raids was conducted. Four individuals- two men and two women were apprehended, while a fifth suspect was picked up from Sonipat in Haryana, DCP Roshan said.

Delhi Police have identified the four arrested accused as: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana’s Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

Roshan said a deeply coordinated conspiracy is being unravelled during the investigation.

“Two of the arrested suspects had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons. The two female suspects then smuggled the firearms by train to Mumbai, handing them over directly to the attackers.

“The newly arrested male suspect had stayed back in Mumbai alongside the shooters to provide logistical support and local assistance,” Roshan added.

With PTI inputs