Tiger Shroff firing: FIR lodged against 3 unidentified persons

The case has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch in view of the seriousness of the offence.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor's vehicle on Oct. 18, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor's vehicle on Oct. 18, in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, officials said on Monday.

The case, initially registered by the Juhu police, has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch in view of the seriousness of the offence, they said.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff’s car in Mumbai‘s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal acts done in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, an official said.

With the Crime Branch taking over the probe, investigators were probing all possible angles to the case, including potential links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said.

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Tracking down the three unidentified shooters remains the primary challenge for law enforcement agencies, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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