Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in new shirtless pic

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 8:34 pm IST
Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in new shirtless pic

Mumbai, Sep 24 : Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff flaunts his well-chiselled body in his latest social media post.

Toger’s new shirtless picture, where he shows off toned abs, currently has over 721K likes. Fans apart, friends and colleagues are gushing about his physique, too.

Actor Bhaktiyar Irani wrote: “Can anyone get better than this…I’m trying @tigerjackieshroff.”

Actor Sikandar Kher said: Tiger there seems to be some of those speed breakers on your stomach .. you know the ones that are there when you’re crossing a point of entry at the airport or a mall.. the ones that come in immediate succession.”

READ:  Drug case: NCB may summon Deepika if needed; Jaya Saha quizzed

“Uff!! Popeye!!” commented actor Rahul Dev.

Singer Armaan Malik said: “I woke up and a whole new pack of abs just popped outta nowhere. No big deal.”

Tiger recently unveiled his debut song, “Unbelievable”.

The video, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Recently, introducing the song, he spoke of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 8:34 pm IST
Back to top button