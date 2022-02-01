Tiger Shroff says ‘happy 18th birthday’ to 65-year-old Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years

Published: 1st February 2022
Mumbai: On actor Jackie Shroff’s 65th birthday on Tuesday, his son and actor Tiger Shroff penned a beautiful birthday message for his father, who keeps getting younger.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Tiger wrote “happy 18th birthday” for his charismatic father.

Sharing a collage of his dad’s pictures, Tiger penned, “Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh. God bless u always with the best healthhh. hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I’m so proud to be your son #ultimatehero.”

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with ‘Swami Dada’ that released in 1982.

Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like ‘Hero’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Rangeela’ among many others.

Recently, Jackie was seen in a cameo role in Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent Bollywood’.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s upcoming films include ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapath’.

