Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

Mumbai, Sep 28 : Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent njury.

“Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote as the caption.

Recently Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, flaunted his well-chiselled body on social media.

Earlier this month, the young actor also made his debut as a singer with the single, “Unbelievable”. The video, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

