Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of workout session on his ‘cheat day’

Mumbai: Sharing a glimpse from his morning workout schedule, actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday treated fans with a clip featuring his shoulder pump workout.

The ‘Baaghi 3’ actor posted a clip on social media in which he is seen engaged in the workout as the lyrics of his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ play in the backdrop. In the video posted on Instagram, the actor is seen sporting black track pants and a matching gym vest that had put Tiger’s well-shaped biceps and triceps on display. The clip features Tiger carrying heavy dumbbells as he carries out his morning exercising routine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF_PvOyHPni

Along with the short-video, the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actor noted in the caption, “Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling.”

Celebrity followers including Susanne Khan and more than one lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many chiming into the comments section.

The ‘Heropanti’ star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, after dropping the audio of his debut song ‘Unbelievable,’ the actor turned singer released the much-awaited video of the song produced by Big Bang Music.

On the work front, after winning over everyone with his impeccable action in ‘Baaghi 3,’ the actor is all set to be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’.

Source: ANI