By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th August 2021 2:07 pm IST
Tiger Shroff sings first Hindi song, here's its release date
Tiger Shroff (Instagram)

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff dons the hat of a Hindi singer second time, with his new single “Vande Mataram”. The actor unveiled the motion poster of the single ahead of Independence Day.

A tribute to the spirit of free India, “Vande Mataram” has been directed by Remo D’Souza and released by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music.

“‘Vande Mataram’ is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope, and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people. We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of ‘Vande Mataram’ we are eagerly looking forward to the audience’s response. Our entire team, Tiger and Remo have put in their best in the making of this song,” said Jackky.

Actor Tiger Shroff debuted as a singer in 2020, with his Hindi single “Unbelievable” and English song “Casanova” in 2021.

The song “Vande Mataram” will release on August 10.

