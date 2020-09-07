Tiger Shroff to debut as singer

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 5:30 pm IST
Mumbai, Sep 7 : Actor Tiger Shroff has made his debut as a singer with a song titled, Unbelievable.

The action star who is also popular for his cool dance moves took to Instagram to post the motion poster of the song. Looking chic in formals, he is seen holding a microphone in the poster.

“Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon”,” he captioned the image.

“Unbelievable” has been conceptualised during the lockdown by the actor.

The track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending vocals. The video will feature Tiger dancing and singing to his own tune for the first time.

Last year in an interview with IANS, the actor had shared: “I am a huge fan of R & B stars like (late singer) Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. I like the fact that they are complete performers. They sing and dance. I’d like to do that as well someday.”

