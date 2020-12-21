Tiger Shroff treats fans to throwback picture featuring washboard abs

Mumbai: Putting on display his washboard abs, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday treated fans to a stunning throwback picture.

The ‘War’ star hopped on to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture displaying his 8 pack abs.

The throwback photo features Shroff in a shirtless avatar showcasing his muscular and chiselled physique. The actor is seen sporting a pair of black denim and a round dial watch while posing candidly.

Adding a quirky caption to the stunning post, the ‘Student of The Year 2’ star noted, “The one and only time I ate ice cream before a shoot…”

“guess I should go back to my old ways …#bachpan,” he added.

Celebrity followers including Ananya Panday and more than 4 lakh followers liked the post with many leaving fire emoticons in appreciation of the post.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Last week, Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday.