Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2′ slated to release in December

New Delhi: On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff announced the release date for his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ along with a new poster of the movie. The film is slated to release on December 3 this year.

The ‘Baaghi’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the movie’s poster, captioning it as, “My first love is back – action, thrill, like never before! Let’s celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas.”

In the new poster of the movie, Tiger looks inevitably heroic as he points his guns from the rooftop of a car.

The film is the sequel of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in a lead role.

The first look poster of ‘Heropanti 2’ was unveiled in February 2020. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release, ‘Baaghi 3’.