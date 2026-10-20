Tiger was not the target: Shooters planned to kill another celebrity

Mumbai: A new angle has emerged in the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, with preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused reportedly revealing that the actor was not their original target and that they had initially planned to attack another prominent Bollywood personality.

Mumbai Police sources said the accused had travelled to Mumbai with the intention of targeting another celebrity. However, after finding it difficult to reach their intended target, they allegedly shifted their focus to Tiger Shroff.

Investigators have reportedly found that the accused learned about the actor’s security arrangements through Instagram reels uploaded by his fans. The videos allegedly indicated that the 36-year-old actor did not usually have police security accompanying him, prompting the attackers to consider him an easier target, sources added.

Three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana’s Sonipat, being brought out of Railway Colony Police Station after they were picked up from a train on Monday. (PTI Photo)

During preliminary questioning, the accused, according to sources, disclosed that they wanted to kill the actor to spread fear in the Bollywood industry.

According to sources, the attackers also conducted reconnaissance by monitoring Tiger Shroff’s movements through his Instagram account and posts and videos shared by his fans.

The firing took place on a busy Sunday evening and was captured on video. The actor, son of veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, escaped relatively unhurt. However, his driver and a bystander sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the actor’s car. A motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters was subsequently recovered in an abandoned condition in Andheri.

Following the attack, the accused reportedly fled to Gujarat’s Surat, from where they boarded a Jaipur-bound train. Their alleged plan was to travel to New Delhi by bus before escaping to Nepal. However, Mumbai Police arrested the three accused in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the case.

Two of the arrested accused have been identified as Ritik, alias Roshan, from Begusarai in Bihar, and Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana.

Police have registered a case under charges of attempted murder and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Investigators are also examining the alleged links between the accused and members of organised criminal networks.

Police said Rehan was in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

Was Salman Khan the target?

Meanwhile, a purported audio clip allegedly featuring Pandit, a 32-year-old US-based gangster from Panipat, has circulated widely on media platforms. In the recording, he allegedly claims that Tiger Shroff was targeted for ignoring warnings against working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Pandit can be heard demanding an apology from Salman Khan to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and community. Salman Khan was allegedly involved in the shooting of a blackbuck, sacred to the Bishnoi community, in 1998.

However, the authenticity of the audio clip has not been independently verified. Police are continuing to interrogate the arrested accused to establish the motive, identify the original intended target and ascertain the wider conspiracy behind the attack.

Alleged viral clip of Anil Pandit after the firing on Tiger Shroff. He claims to be from Bishnoi Gang, and says anyone close to Salman Khan will be targeted. pic.twitter.com/AKg6S0cEST — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) October 18, 2026

No statements from Tiger yet

Tiger Shroff’s team released a statement and said the actor has not made any public statements, recorded videos, or authorised any commentary regarding the recent firing attack.

Shroff’s team released the statement on Instagram on Tuesday and said several social media pages and digital platforms have been circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives falsely attributed to the actor.

“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments.

It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised, and intended to mislead the public We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content,” read the note.

“We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain. Any individual or page found creating, promoting, or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team,” it added.

Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance

Actor Jackie Shroff attended the road-naming ceremony honouring late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri alongside Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just a day after the firing attack on his son Tiger Shroff.

The event was held in Mumbai on Monday and marked the first public appearance of the actor after the incident. In the pictures and videos circulating online, Jackie is seen posing alongside Fadnavis and other attendees at the event.

Security tightened at Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence

Security has been tightened at the Bareilly residence of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, police said on Tuesday.

The step has been taken as a precaution, as the Patani residence itself was targeted in a firing incident in September last year.

Circle Officer (City-I) Ashutosh Shivam visited the residence to review security arrangements, inspect CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the premises, and issue instructions to police personnel deployed there.

Police officers had reviewed the security arrangements at Patani’s residence on Monday as well. Personnel have been deployed round the clock as a precautionary measure, while surveillance in the surrounding area has also been intensified.

According to Shivam, Patani’s residence was targeted in firing incidents on September 11 and 12, 2025. One round was fired on the first day, while 10 to 12 rounds were allegedly fired the following day.

(With inputs from agencies)