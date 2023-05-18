Tight security arrangements in place ahead of G-20 meeting in Kashmir

Srinagar: As Srinagar gets ready to host its first ever G-20 meeting, a tight security grid has been put in place to avoid any untoward incidents in and around the city. Srinagar’s picturesque Dal Lake on Thursday saw Indian Navy’s MARCOS patrolling Dal waters.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has placed high-profile security measures in anticipation of the G-20 meeting including the installation of 1000 CCTV cameras and the deployment of special forces.

Security forces have erected several nakas (checkpoints) in and around the city especially in the summer capital Lal Chowk to maintain law and order in the valley.

CRPF patrolling on Boulevard Road ahead of G-20 meeting in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A CRFP person is seen strolling around with a sniffer dog conducting a routine search at the Dal Lake ahead of G-20 Meeting in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

CRPF uses IED detectors along Dal Lake ahead of G-20 meeting in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Indian Navy deployed its ‘Special Forces’ for the G-20 meeting in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Marcos Commandos engaged in water patrol in Dal Lake ahead of the G-20 Meeting in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces conducting routine checking and patrolling on the bank of Dal Lake as the road leads to SKICC which is the venue for the G 20 meeting in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)