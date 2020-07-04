Tigress dies at Nagpur’s Gorewada Rescue Centre

By Qayam Published: July 04, 2020, 2:35 pm IST
tiger

Nagpur: A tigress died at Gorewada Rescue Centre on Friday evening while undergoing treatment, she was brought in a critical condition here on June 22, 2020, said Nandkishore kale, Divisional Manager, Gorewada rescue centre.

The tigress was rescued from Bamhani village in Naghbhid range.

She was brought in a critical condition showing severe debilitation, anaemia, emaciation, dehydration and a tick infestation and blunt and broken canines.

After 11 days of treatment at Gorewada Rescue Centre, she died on Friday evening.

Source: ANI
