25 Mar 2020, Wed
Tihar Jail to release around 3000 inmates in next 3-4 days

Posted by Qayam Published: March 25, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Tihar Jail will release around 3000 inmates in the next 3-4 days, Tihar jail administration said on Monday.

“Tihar Jail will release around 3000 inmates in the next 3-4 days. Of these, 1500 convicts will be released on parole and other 1500 undertrial prisoners to be released on interim bail,” said Tihar Jail administration.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday.

Source: ANI

