TikTok Challenge gone wrong: Jason Derulo breaks front teeth

Los Angeles: Known for belting out hits like “Wiggle” and “Talk dirty”, singer Jason Derulo in a bizarre incident broke his front teeth doing a TikTok challenge.
Derulo was doing the eat corn on the cob challenge while it was attached to an electric drill. He shared the video on the video-making application TikTok, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In the beginning of the clip, Derulo is heard saying: “Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack!” The stunt takes a bad turn when Derulo switches the power drill on, to rotate the corn in speed.
Suddenly, the pop-singer is heard shouting out in pain and later reveals his broken front teeth.
