TikTok Challenge gone wrong: Jason Derulo breaks front teeth

Los Angeles: Known for belting out hits like “Wiggle” and “Talk dirty”, singer Jason Derulo in a bizarre incident broke his front teeth doing a TikTok challenge.

Derulo was doing the eat corn on the cob challenge while it was attached to an electric drill. He shared the video on the video-making application TikTok, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the beginning of the clip, Derulo is heard saying: “Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack!” The stunt takes a bad turn when Derulo switches the power drill on, to rotate the corn in speed.

Also Read Bollywood prays for West Bengal, Odisha after cyclone Amphan

Suddenly, the pop-singer is heard shouting out in pain and later reveals his broken front teeth.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.