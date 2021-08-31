TikTok owner ByteDance acquires VR headset maker Pico

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 31st August 2021 10:40 am IST
TikTok owner ByteDance acquires VR headset maker Pico
VR Headset (Representative Image)

Beijing: Short-form video app TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is acquiring Chinese virtual reality headset maker Pico.

Founded in 2015, Pico claims to have more than 300 employees around the world. The company has raised some $66 million in venture capital to date.

Currently, the financial details of the deal had not been disclosed, reports CNBC.

MS Education Academy

In a statement issued to the publication, ByteDance said that Pico’s “comprehensive suite of software and hardware technologies, as well as the talent and deep expertise of the team, will support both our entry to the VR space and long-term investment in this emerging field”.

The company released Neo 3, its first VR headset to rival Quest, in May. According to a report by IDC, Pico owned the largest market share in China’s VR market in 2020.

Also Read
Honor X20 Max likely to have big screen, big battery: Report

TikTok recently launched a new creative tool-set called TikTok Effect Studio, currently in private beta testing, that will allow its own developer community to build augmented reality (AR) effects for the platform.

On a new website titled “Effect House”, TikTok is asking interested developers to sign up for early access to Effect Studio.

On the form provided, developers fill out their name, email, TikTok account info, company and level of experience with building for AR, as well as examples of their work, reports Engadget.

The website also asked if they are using a Mac or PC (presumably to gauge which desktop platform to prioritise), and whether they would test Effect House for work or for personal use.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button