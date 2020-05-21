TikTok star Ajay Barman sings ‘Allah ko hai pyaar…’

Ajay Barman the famous TikTok star of India who is famous for uploading videos on Hindu-Muslim brotherhood on the popular video creation and sharing platform has released a TikTok video in which he sings popular naat-e-shareef ‘Allah ko hai pyaar tumhare ghulam se.’

22-year-old TikTok star, who had built a strong following of just under a million, has lost some 25,000 followers since the end of October over the past four months. Barman alleged that he’s been “shadow banned” for uploading videos on Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Barman is performing and uploading 15 second skits on the theme of Hindu-Muslim unity at a time when many in India fear the two communities are being driven further apart

BBC stated: “The fact that a young Hindu man from the Indian city of Bhopal was uploading videos promoting brotherhood and peace between Hindus and Muslims captured significant attention, earning him the moniker of top “humanity” content creator.”

