TikTok star Prateek Khatri is no more...

Mumbai: From celebrity deaths to deadly coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, engulfing millions, year 2020 has turned as a disastrous and worst year in the history of mankind. And here we are bringing you another heart breaking news again. Popular Tik Tok star and social media influencer Prateek Khatri died in a car accident. According to reports, Prateek breathed his last on Tuesday night.

Who is Prateek Khatri?

With over 43.2k followers on Instagram, Prateek Khatri gained fame on social media after his videos went viral on TikTok and several other platforms.

His last video shared on Instagram was on the song ‘Lamberghini’. Khatri had a decent fan following on Instagram and his sudden death has sent his fans and followers in a deep shock.

Numerous fans, followers, and friends of Khatri paid tribute to him through social media posts on the photo-sharing platform. They mourned his loss with throwback photos and videos.

Fans and friends pay tribute to Prateek

Prateek Khatri’s friends and celebrities Aashika Bhatia, Bhawika Motwani, and Amir Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared their old pictures with him through their official handles.

Actor Aashika Bhatia wrote a heart-breaking caption with her throwback selfie with the late content creator.

Meanwhile, Bhawika Motwani posted a happy picture with his late friend Prateek Khatri. She remembered him with a throwback photo and captioned it by writing RIP and dropped a broken heart emoticon.

Similarly, content creator Amir Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared Prateek Khatri’s photo through the stories section of his official account.

A few years back, yet another social media influencer Danish Zehen died in a car accident which brought a wave of grief in the industry.