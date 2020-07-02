TikTok stars exploring other platforms after Govt. bans the app

New Delhi: Indian TikTok stars who used to earn lakhs of rupees by posting videos on the app are left with no option but to explore other platforms after the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps.

Some of them who have a good number of followers on Instagram have already started sharing video on the app while others are considering making YouTube as their new platform for earning money online.

YouTube: Alternative option for TikTok stars

Influencers who wanted to post videos on YouTube must note that unlikely TikTok, YouTube does not allow copyrighted music or background song. Its policy clearly mentions that all the content should be unique.

In recent years, the popularity of TikTok has increased enormously. Some people have even left their jobs to become TikTok influencers.

Earning of TikTok stars

TikTok craze had reached to such an extent that in villages, some people have sold gold, animals to buy smartphone to record videos.

As per the reports, some of the stars used to charge Rs. 2-2.5 lakh for a 15-second video. They used to earn up to Rs. 6 crores per annum.

Top 10 TikTok stars in India

List of top 10 TikTok stars in India as reported by Quartz India are as follows:

Riyaz Ali (38.8 million followers) Faisal Shaikh (28.2 million followers) Arishfa Khan (26.5 million followers) Jannat Zubair (25.9 million followers) Nisha Guragain (25.5 million followers) Awez Darbar (25 million followers) Sameeksha Sud (22.8 million followers) Avneet Kaur (21.4 million followers) Garima Chaurasia (20.3 million followers) Robin Jinal (17.9 million followers)

Ray of home for developers

On the one hand, the ban on TikTok left influencers bewildered, on the other, it gave an opportunity to others especially Indian app developers. They can create an app to provide a platform for these influencers.

A Mumbai-based platform Toch has already launched an app and invited the influencers.

Saket Dandodia, COO and co-founder of Toch said, “we have built an app where we are giving opportunities to influencers to promote products and perhaps generate a new source of revenue for them, post the ban on TikTok. Being a Made in India app, we would like to come as an alternative platform for them. We are already into space “.