TikTok testing longer, 3-minute videos to take on YouTube

New Delhi, Dec 3 : Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is reportedly planning to allow its users longer, three-minute videos in an apparent bid to take on YouTube.

First spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra who tweeted a screenshot of the update, the feature is in early access stages.

TikTok currently allows creators to upload videos up to a minute in length.

Three-minute TikTok videos on TikTok feel like a miniature replica of YouTube, back when YouTube videos were shorter than 10 minutes, reports The Verge.

Its rival Instagram Reels has doubled the length of the videos you can upload, taking it from 15 seconds to 30 seconds.

YouTube Shorts is a short-form video service that lets user create and upload a video of 15 seconds or less on YouTube.

The Donald Trump administration granted China’s ByteDance further seven-day extension to sell its short video-sharing platform TikTok’s American business.

The US Department of Treasury said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) allowed the one week’s extension, from November 27 to December 4, in order to review revised submission that the committee recently received.

