TikTok, WhatsApp, Twitter in trouble over ‘anti-CAA’ content

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has filed cases against India based heads of Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok for allowing people to upload content against the debated Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp head, Manish Maheshwar, managing director of Twitter and Nikhil Gandhi, TikTok head have been named as the respondents in the complaint filed by Silveri Srisailam.

The complainant had sought directions from the Court to the Cybercrime police to register a case against the three social media giants under sections 153A, 121 A, 124, 124 A, 294, 295 A, 505, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

On the order of Assistant Commissioner of Police, the CCS police filed a complaint and sought a legal opinion.

The complaint stated that the three social media platforms have been allowing the users to upload objectionable content that would cause damage to the Nation Integration and communal harmony.