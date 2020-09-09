TikTok world’s most downloaded non-gaming app in August: Report

Beijing, Sep 9 : Despite facing several challenges, China-based short video-sharing platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for August with more than 63.3 million installs, a 1.6 per cent increase from August 2019.

The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were Indonesia at 11 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 9 per cent, according to a report by data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

“Our estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between August 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020. Apple apps and Google pre-installed apps are excluded. We report unique installs only. Android estimates do not include third-party stores,” the analytics firm said in a statement.

A huge chunk of TikTok downloads used to come from India with the US before the ban.

Video meet app ZOOM was the second-most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 52.2 million installs, 22.2 times its downloads from August 2019.

The countries with the largest number of ZOOM installs were India at 25 per cent, followed by the US at 19.5 per cent.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

