Tim Allen back as Scott Calvin in ‘The Santa Clause’ revival series

Los Angeles: ‘The Santa Clause’ Christmas comedy franchise, which was a commercial and critical success when the first film was first released in 1994, is to be continued as a limited series on Disney Plus with Tim Allen returning to star as Scott Calvin, reports ‘Variety’.

In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realises he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up on the North Pole.

With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

This will be the fourth time that Allen, who has quite a following for his characters in the sitcoms ‘Home Improvement’ and ‘Last Man Standing’, takes up the role of Calvin/Santa. He first starred in ‘The Santa Clause’ in 1994, which was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006, reports ‘Variety’.

In addition to his role in ‘The Santa Clause’ franchise, Allen is known for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the ‘Toy Story’ films. He most recently starred in ‘Last Man Standing’, which aired for six seasons on the American television network ABC and for another three seasons on Fox. The show aired its series finale in May 2021.