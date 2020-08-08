Tim Cook guarantees relief aid to Beirut

San Fransisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced via a tweet that the company is to donate to help with the relief efforts in Lebanon. He doesn’t specify amounts, but hints that it’s more than a one-off donation.

The announcement is exclusively on Tim Cook’s Twitter account. There are no further details on Apple’s website.

The Tweet reads,”Apple is donating to relief organizations that are helping with immediate needs and long-term support in Beirut. We grieve with the people of Lebanon, our employees and all those affected by the tragedy”.

The donation comes after many previous ones, most recently when Apple announced that it would be donating its share of earnings from the “John Lewis: Good Trouble” documentary to the National Civil Rights Museum and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Apple has also given unspecified support to the rebuilding of France’s Notre Dame cathedral. In April 2020, Cook announced that Apple was donating $10 million to support the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 fundraiser.