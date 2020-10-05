Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs on his 9th death anniversary

San Francisco, Oct 5 : Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday tweeted in memory of late Steve Jobs, on the 9th death anniversary of Apple’s co-founder.

Quoting poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, Cook said: “A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again” – Maya Angelou. You’re always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day”.

Jobs was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour in 2003. He died of respiratory arrest at age 56 on October 5, 2011.

Critics predicted that the Cupertino-based iPhone maker was doomed and would only survive for two to four more years at the most after Jobs’ death.

Journalist Leander Kahney, in his biography of Cook, takes a deep dive into how he turned a company that was near bankruptcy amid low employee morale into the world’s first firm that touched $1 trillion mark in 2018 and is now America’s first $2 trillion company.

Cook made this possible with his unique set of strengths, which Jobs identified and had made him the Apple CEO few months before his death in August 2011.

Apple created a ‘Remembering Steve’ microsite which is still present.

Over a million people have posted in memory of Jobs.

In August this year, a Fortune magazine cover from 1989 featuring Jobs and autographed by him has sold for $16,638 (more than Rs 12.4 lakh), almost 5,000 times its original $3.50 cover price.

The cover is autographed “To Terry, Steve Jobs” and dates from when he was with the computer company called NeXT Software.

Jobs left Apple in 1985 and started a computer company called NeXT.

Apple acquired NeXT Software after a decade for $400 million. As part of the deal, Jobs returned to the iPhone maker and reported to then CEO Dr Gil Amelio, later taking over the role as CEO.

In 2001, the original Mac OS was replaced with a completely new Mac OS X, based on NeXT’s ‘NeXTSTEP’ platform, giving the OS a modern Unix-based foundation for the first time.

