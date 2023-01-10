Time for Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia to leave Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: New week calls for new elimination round in Bigg Boss 16. Yesterday’s episode was quite thrilling as we saw family members of the contestants taking part in the nomination process. The housemates who got nominated for the 15th week’s elimination process are — MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Sreejita De.

Fans are curious to see which unlucky contestant will walk out of the show this week. There was no elimination last week.

Bigg Boss 16 Voting Results

The latest voting results are quite shocking as we Nimrit in the bottom position. Reportedly, MC Stan is getting the highest number of votes (46%) followed by Sumbul (20%), Sreejita (18%) and Nimrit (15%). If the makers take a fair decision considering the audiences’ votes, then Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia is having a high chance of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this week. There are also chances of Sreejita walking out of the show.

So, the current voting trends go as follows.

MC Stan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sreejita De

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

