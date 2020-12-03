Time has come to change fate of TN: Rajinikanth

News Desk 1Updated: 3rd December 2020 2:30 pm IST
Time has come to change fate of TN: Rajinikanth

Chennai, Dec 3 : Time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, while political and government change in the state is important and compulsion of time, said actor Rajinikanth on Thursday.

The actor sounded his poll bugle against the ruling AIADMK government as well as against the major opposition party DMK.

Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajinikanth said: “The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. The political change is important and is compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything.”

READ:  UP cop shoots man for resisting his misbehaviour

He appealed all to support him to bring in the change.

“I am just a small instrument in the change. If I win then it is people’s victory,” he added.

He said that in 2017 he had announced his decision to enter politics and contest in all the 234 Assembly seats.

According to him, though doctors had advised against holding rallies, if his life goes for the benefit of people then he is not worried about it.

Rajinikanth also said 40 per cent shooting is pending for his movie Annaatthe which he will complete.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  GHMC polls: Hyderabad City Police issues traffic advisory for counting day
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 3rd December 2020 2:30 pm IST
Back to top button