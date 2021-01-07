Time to cancel train tickets booked between March-July 2020 extended

New Delhi, Jan 7 : In a decision that would bring smiles on the faces of the rail passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday decided to extend the time of cancellation of reserved train tickets booked between March 21 to July 31 last year from the ticket reservation counter from six months to nine months.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson in a statement said: “Railways has decided to extend the time limit beyond six months and upto nine months from the date of journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020 to July 31, 2020.”

He said that it is applicable only for regular time tabled trains cancelled by Railways.

“In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter upto nine months from the date of journey,” he said.

The ministry spokesperson said that after lapse of six months from the date of journey, many passengers may have deposited the tickets to claims office of Zonal Railways through TDR or through general application along with original tickets, and full refund of fare on such PRS counter tickets shall also be allowed for such passengers.

The railways earlier issued comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As per instruction for trains cancelled by Railways, relaxation has been given for submission of PRS counter tickets upto six months from the date of journey (instead of three days excluding day to journey) and in case the PRS counter tickets cancelled through 139 or through the website of IRCTC, refund across the counter upto six months from the date of journey,” he added.

