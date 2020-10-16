Times when Kareena-Saif painted town with royal pics

Mumbai: One of the most adored couples of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have completed eight years of marital bliss today. Kareena-Saif are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today.

The couple have starred together in multiple three films like Agent Vinod, Omkara and Tashan.

Kareena-Saif met on the sets of a film, fell in love, got married and have been going strong since then. It’s been eight years since they got married and their pictures are proof that the two are perfect for each other.

It’s celebration time in Pataudi Palace where Kareena-Saif are currently living with Saif’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena’s Special Wish For Saif On Anniversary

Kareena took to Instagram to wish her husband, Saif, on this very special day. She posted a loved-up picture on her anniversary. Sharing a cosy picture with Saif, Kareena wrote an endearing note for him. Wishing him on anniversary, she revealed the secret to their happy marriage and well. She also wished for eternity and beyond with the handsome actor. Kareena wrote, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond.”

Kareena-Saif Royal Pics

On their special, let’s take you down a memory lane and times when Kareena-Saif painted the town with their lovely, adorable and ‘royal’ pictures.























Kareena-Saif are parents to Taimur and are expecting their second child together. The couple announced the good news on August 12. They released a statement, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”