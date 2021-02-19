Times when Salman Khan lost his temper on Bigg Boss 14

Mumbai: The curtains of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss are about to go down as finale is just a day away. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-CCTV drama, housemates Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have made it to the final week of Bigg Boss 14.

Though the beginning of ongoing season failed to impress audience, the makers did their best to garner audiences’ attention with many additions and eliminations. By adding more contestants as toofani seniors and challengers inside the house, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 left no stone unturned to entertain the audience. The makers tried every trick in the book this season in the name of ‘ab scene paltega (now the scene will change).’

Ugly fights, hilarious antics and weekly tasks wounded in each others’ egos, drama and comedy have always helped Bigg Boss to grab viewers’ eyeballs and achieve a top place in the TRP list.

However, there are times when contestants’ egos and entertaining tactics had not went well with the host Salman Khan. The superstar arrives on the show on the weekends to share his take on the week gone by. On Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman speaks about how each contestant had played in a week. From schooling the contestants to complimenting them for their best performance, it all gets extra special on weekends when Salman Khan arrives on the show.

As we inch towards Bigg Boss 14 final and wait to see who bags the trophy, let’s revisit the times when Salman Khan lost his calm over the participants for their cheap antics on the show.

There are many a times when Salman Khan got really pissed off with the way Rubina Dilaik plays her game. However, there was one time when Salman really lost his control over anger and told Rubina not include him in her game. After Rubina started to talk about Salman’s ‘samaan’ remark, the actor said, “Ab samaan wali baat main touch karu ya na touch karu, yeh aap mujhe bataye kyunki agar main isko touch karuga toh main ekdum bheetar iske ghus jaauga. Dekho aap andar khel rahi ho bahut accha khel rahi ho lekin iss khel main mujhe shamil mat karo aap.” In January, Salman Khan scolded Abhinav Shukla for being Rubina’s mouthpiece. “Rubina ke better half, ya worse half, aap Rubina ke mouthpiece na banein to behtar hai (Rubina’s better or worse half, it will be better if you do not be her mouthpiece),” an angry Salman told Abhinav. Salman once lashed out at Nikki Tamboli after he got irked by the way she insults her co-contestants. Salman had said, “What should I tell you Nikki? I have advised you once, twice…after this third time, I’ll say ‘jaao bhaad mein jaao (Go to hell).” However, that was not the first time Nikki got scolded by Salman. The host lost his calm over her for poking fun at Rakhi. The actor said that he was shocked to see what was happening inside the house. “Ye aap logo ne samajh kya rakha hai?” Salman said when he lost his temper. In one of the episodes, Salman lost his calm over all the contestants inside the house. He lashed out at all of them for their behaviour and said, “Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ‘ki content ke liye kar rahe ho’. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain.”

Meanwhile, the buzz is rife that either Rubina or Rahul are going to win the show. Several Bigg Boss fans are also rooting for Rakhi’s win who has been the number one entertainer ever since she stepped into the house as one of the challengers.