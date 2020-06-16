menu
TIMS: Applications invited for 499 vacancies

Posted by Sameer Published: June 16, 2020, 9:14 am IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB) invited applications to fill up vacancies in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Gachibowli.

Vacancies at TIMS

Below is the list of posts and number of vacancies.

S.NoName of the postNumber of vacanciesRemuneration (per month in rupees)
1.Professor14190000
2.Associate Professor24150000
3.Assistant Professor48125000
4Civil Assistant Surgeon- RMO(8),
Medical Officers(121)		12940270
5Nursing Superintendent Gr.II
(Nursing Superintendent)		135120
6Asst. Deputy Nursing
Superintendent / Head Nurse		2029760
7Staff Nurse24625140
8Dietician135120
9Biomedical Engineer135120
10Pharmacy Supervisor OP/ IP231460
11Pharmacist Gr.II (Pharmacist)1221230
12Medical Record Officer128940
Total 499

The candidates will be recruited on contract basis for a period of one year or till need ceases whichever is earlier.

Apply online for vacancies at TIMS

The applications can be submitted online on the official website of MHSRB (click here) on or before 19th June 2020.

The minimum and maximum age limits for the candidate are 18, 34 years.

For further details, candidates read official notification (click here).

