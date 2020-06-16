TIMS: Applications invited for 499 vacancies

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB) invited applications to fill up vacancies in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Gachibowli.

Vacancies at TIMS

Below is the list of posts and number of vacancies.

S.No Name of the post Number of vacancies Remuneration (per month in rupees) 1. Professor 14 190000 2. Associate Professor 24 150000 3. Assistant Professor 48 125000 4 Civil Assistant Surgeon- RMO(8),

Medical Officers(121) 129 40270 5 Nursing Superintendent Gr.II

(Nursing Superintendent) 1 35120 6 Asst. Deputy Nursing

Superintendent / Head Nurse 20 29760 7 Staff Nurse 246 25140 8 Dietician 1 35120 9 Biomedical Engineer 1 35120 10 Pharmacy Supervisor OP/ IP 2 31460 11 Pharmacist Gr.II (Pharmacist) 12 21230 12 Medical Record Officer 1 28940 Total 499

The candidates will be recruited on contract basis for a period of one year or till need ceases whichever is earlier.

Apply online for vacancies at TIMS

The applications can be submitted online on the official website of MHSRB (click here) on or before 19th June 2020.

The minimum and maximum age limits for the candidate are 18, 34 years.

For further details, candidates read official notification (click here).

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.