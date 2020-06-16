TIMS: Applications invited for 499 vacancies

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB) invited applications to fill up vacancies in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Gachibowli.
Vacancies at TIMS
Below is the list of posts and number of vacancies.
|S.No
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|Remuneration (per month in rupees)
|1.
|Professor
|14
|190000
|2.
|Associate Professor
|24
|150000
|3.
|Assistant Professor
|48
|125000
|4
|Civil Assistant Surgeon- RMO(8),
Medical Officers(121)
|129
|40270
|5
|Nursing Superintendent Gr.II
(Nursing Superintendent)
|1
|35120
|6
|Asst. Deputy Nursing
Superintendent / Head Nurse
|20
|29760
|7
|Staff Nurse
|246
|25140
|8
|Dietician
|1
|35120
|9
|Biomedical Engineer
|1
|35120
|10
|Pharmacy Supervisor OP/ IP
|2
|31460
|11
|Pharmacist Gr.II (Pharmacist)
|12
|21230
|12
|Medical Record Officer
|1
|28940
|Total
|499
The candidates will be recruited on contract basis for a period of one year or till need ceases whichever is earlier.
Apply online for vacancies at TIMS
The applications can be submitted online on the official website of MHSRB (click here) on or before 19th June 2020.
The minimum and maximum age limits for the candidate are 18, 34 years.
For further details, candidates read official notification (click here).
