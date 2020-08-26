Tina Dabi files complaint on 10 ‘fake’ FB profiles on her name

Bikaner: IAS officer Tina Dabi has registered a complaint against unidentified persons for operating 10 fake Facebook accounts in her name.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station of Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday, police said.

Dabi, a 2016-batch officer, is posted as chief executive officer of Zila Parishad in Ganganagar. She was the topper of the 2016 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Source: PTI