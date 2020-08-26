Tina Dabi files complaint on 10 ‘fake’ FB profiles on her name

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station of Ganganagar district

By Mansoor Published: 26th August 2020 1:28 pm IST
Source:ANI

Bikaner:  IAS officer Tina Dabi has registered a complaint against unidentified persons for operating 10 fake Facebook accounts in her name.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station of Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday, police said.

Dabi, a 2016-batch officer, is posted as chief executive officer of Zila Parishad in Ganganagar. She was the topper of the 2016 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Source: PTI
READ:  UK-born man arrested for sexually abusing minor in Odisha
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close