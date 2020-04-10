Tina Dabi speaks on ‘Bhilwara model’ for COVID-19 containment

BHILWARA: All eyes have turned to Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, the only district with a high number of Covid-19 infections but has been so successful in curbing the coronavirus spread.

This happened due to the unsung IAS heroes who have been tirelessly managing the country’s system round-the-clock and sacrificing various things that are not known to everybody.

A section of civil servants have been relentlessly taking measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview with Zeba Warsi of News18, IAS officer Tina Dabi Khan, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bhilwara city told the administration team took some quick, effective measures to stem the spread of the virus in the hotspot.

‘Bhilwara model’

The first COVID-19 case in Bhilwara was reported on March 19.

To stop the Sars-Cov-2 virus’ spread, a curfew was also imposed and later it was made stricter when the cases began to increase rapidly.

The young IAS topper said, “Bhilwara could have been the next Italy. What worked in our favour was that we were very aggressive and firm in ensuring that we want complete lockdown because we were facing the possibility of a community spread”.

Ruthless containment

Six very basic but crucial steps started on a war-footing is as follows:

Isolating the district Mapping the hotspots Massive door-to-door screening Aggressive contact tracing of positive patients Ramping up quarantine Isolation wards

The entire population of 24 lakh, according to Census, in the textile town of Bhilwara have been screened.

Brain behind Bhilwara model

Bhilwara district administration led by Collector Rajendra Bhatt is the brain behind Bhilwara model of fighting Covid-19.

56-year-old Bhatt played a major role in successfully containing the pandemic in the area with his innovative and dynamic ruthless containment strategy.

“I want that three cycles of isolation, testing and quarantining should be complete before we can claim victory,” said Bhatt who remained cautious about declaring victory just yet.

Praised worldwide

Twenty out of total 28 patients who were found infected with novel coronavirus in the district have been cured and tested negative, officials said on Thursday.

The model is being praised worldwide and the officials should also follow it in other such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Banswara where coronavirus positive cases are being reported.

