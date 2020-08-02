Tinaa Dattaa to make her digital debut

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 2nd August 2020 1:37 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 2 : Actress Tinaa Dattaa is set to foray into the digital world with an upcoming web series.

The actress, best known for starring in the TV show “Uttaran”, is now excited to make a shift into the digital space.

Speaking about her web series “Naxal” and her role in it, Tinaa shared: “‘Naxal’ is going to showcase me in a very different avatar this time. Something I have not experimented with before on screen.”

“I play the role of Ketki, a nice, sweet and loving girlfriend of a police office in the show. I will be playing the main lead in the show, with a lot of twists and turns to my character and the storyline, also something which I am very excited for everybody to see,” she added.

Also starring Aamir Ali and Rajeev Khandelwal, the show will be shot in Goa.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

