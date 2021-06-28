Tirupati: Woman software engineer murdered, burnt

Tirupati: A woman software engineer employed in a leading tech company in Hyderabad was found murdered and burnt on Monday in Tirupati.

“One Srikanth Reddy is strongly suspected to be behind this incident,” Tirupati superintendent of police Avula Ramesh Reddy told IANS, confirming the murder.

Ramesh Reddy said police is currently gathering evidence and exuded confidence about nabbing Srikanth Reddy in 2-3 days.

Police identified the victim as Bhuvaneshwari (26). Srikanth Reddy is her husband.

According to the SP, Bhuvaneshwari was working in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The IPS officer said 2-3 stories are circulating about why Bhuvaneshwari could have been killed and asserted that he cannot say anything at this stage until the culprit is caught and all evidence is unearthed.

“After reconstruction of everything we can give you full details,” he added.

Meanwhile police registered two cases in this regard under IPC section 174 at one police station and a missing case in another.

The Tirupati SP said both the cases will be clubbed, adding that IPC sections 302 and 201 will also be invoked, pertaining to murder.