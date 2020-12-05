Tisca Chopra’s jibe at people wearing mask on the chin

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 4:54 pm IST
Tisca Chopra's jibe at people wearing mask on the chin

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Actress Tisca Chopra on Saturday had a sarcastic take on people who wear their masks in an improper way, on their chin while their nose and mouth stays uncovered.

Tisca shared a few photographs of men wearing masks on their chin. Along with the images, she wrote: “Breaking news! #Covid19 in India has mutated to a form that no longer affects you through the mouth & nose, it enters through your chin.. #ChinCorona is very dangerous, make sure to always wear your masks on your chins. These gentlemen got the above memo.. for the rest of us, who are we kidding??! If you are wearing a mask (as you should) then wear it the right way. #Seriously #MaskUp #MaskOnChin #ChinCorona.”

READ:  Next agitation from Dec 14 to demand reservation for Vanniars: PMK

The actress has just made her debut as a director with the short film “Rubaru”, which she has co-written with her husband, Captain Sanjay Chopra. The short film stars Tisca with Arjun Mathur and Chitrashi Rawat.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 4:54 pm IST
Back to top button