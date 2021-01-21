Title logo of Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona to be launched at Burj Khalifa

Bengaluru, Jan 21 : The title logo of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa’s multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, will see a grand launch at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31.

The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film will be superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.

“It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide,” Kichcha Sudeepa said.

Director Anup Bhandari added: “As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we’ve happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way.”

B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film, which will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

