Title of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati film to be unveiled on Aug 15

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 13th August 2021 8:53 pm IST
Title of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati film to be unveiled on Aug 15

Hyderabad: Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled ‘PSPK Rana film’, will get a permanent name on Sunday.

According to the film’s production team, the makers have decided to reveal the film’s title on Independence Day at 9.45 a.m.

On the same day, a small glimpse into the film’s storyline will also be shown to the fans.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Bhansali’s Heeramandi earns 35 crores already, here’s how

Recently the makers revealed Pawan Kalyan’s character as police officer Bhimla Nayak. However, Rana’s character details are still under wraps.

The film is set for a Sankranth release in 2022.

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, the film will have ace Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas taking care of the script. Young producer S. Naga Vamsi of Sitara Entertainments is bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button