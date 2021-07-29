TJS President Prof. Kodandaram holds Satyagraha deeksha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder president Professor M. Kodandaram today staged Satyagraha program protesting against the steep increase in the prices of petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the prices of the petrol and diesel would come down only if the governments decides to do so.

He alleged that the central and state governments were trying to fool the people of the country and the state on the issue. He said that the people of the country were facing a lot of problems due to the increase in the prices.

He alleged that the both the governments were misleading the people by claiming that the prices of crude oil had gone in the country. He made it clear that the people of the country.

He demanded the state ministers and central ministers to resign from their posts if the prices were not brought down by the two governments.