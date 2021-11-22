TMC MP’s protest at Home Ministry

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 22nd November 2021 5:34 pm IST
New Delhi: TMC MPs arrive to protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard as TMC MPs stage a sit-in protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: TMC MPs stage a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A delegation of TMC MPs protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

