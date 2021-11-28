TMC urges to bring in Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter session that begins on Monday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised the demand of bringing the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill to Parliament.

TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien took to Twitter to raise the demand for reservation bill and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which promised the said bill in its 2014 election manifesto.

“Parliament session begins on Monday. Today Prime Minister and other ministers will meet Parliamentary leaders of all parties. Once again TMC will insist bring the Women’s Reservation Bill this session. Once again PM will look the other way. Promised in BJP 2014 manifesto. Still not delivered,” Derek tweeted.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, in discussion for some time, proposes to amend the Constitution to reserve 33 percent of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and all legislative assemblies.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will meet floor leaders of political parties in Parliament today.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government’s priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government’s agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

