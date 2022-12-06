TMC’s Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat police, party says it’s for tweets on Morbi bridge

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday detained Trinamool Congress spokesman, Saket Gokhale from the Jaipur airport.

This was confirmed by Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien, through his tweet.

At 2 in the morning on Tue, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings. 2/3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse.

All this cannot silence @AITCofficial and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level. 3/3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

Cyber crime wing sources said its team keeps an eye on social media about fake news and documents shared, and during one such exercise, the team found that Saket Gokhale had shared false information of RTI, in which he had shared newspaper cuttings, stating that Rs 30 crore were spent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Morbi, after the bridge collapse in which 135 persons were killed.

Saket had shared the details of various expenses, and under the event management head Rs 5.5 crore expenditure was shown.

RTI reveals that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost ₹30 cr.



Of this, ₹ 5.5cr was purely for “welcome, event management, & photography”.



135 victims who died got ₹4 lac ex-gratia each i.e. ₹5 cr.



Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people. pic.twitter.com/b4YNi1uB9c — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 1, 2022

Cyber Crime police after checking with the local authorities, found that no such information was shared under RTI, so the cyber crime registered a case against Saket Gokhale. It was found that after he posted the false information, many others had retweeted it and even shared some unverified ‘documents’.

Police have brought Gokhale to Gujarat on a transit arrest and will show his arrest in Gujarat later in the day and produced before the court, said sources.

