TMREIS extends last date for admissions against backlog vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Secretary B. Shafiullah today stated that the last date for online submission of applications for admission against backlog vacancies in Minorities Category in classes VI, VII & VIII in TMR Schools concerned for the academic year 2023-24 has been extended up to February 28.

In a statement here today, the Secretary requested the students and parents to utilize this opportunity and submit online application through TMREIS official website tmreis.telangana.gov.in from any Internet Centre or TMR Schools at free of cost. For further clarifications, they can visit TMREIS official website tmreis.telangana.gov.in or can contact DMWOs office, the principal of TMR Institutions in the State or contact on helpline no. 040-23437909 or TMREIS head office, near Star hospital Road no. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.