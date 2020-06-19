TMREIS students excel in intermediate public examinations

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: June 19, 2020, 7:54 pm IST
TMREIS students excel in intermediate public examinations
TMREIS students who excelled with high marks

Hyderabad: B. Shafiullah, IFS., Secretary Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Friday stated that this year students from 12 TMR Junior Colleges have appeared for Intermediate Examinations for which results were declared yesterday. 

A total of 1406 students from Telangana Minority Residential (TMR) Junior Colleges appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations this year and have recorded 90.3 pass percentage in second-year intermediate. Out of the 12 Junior Colleges, Ms. SK. Karishma of TMRJC Nalgonda G-1 secured 977/1000 in MPC and Ms. Muskan of TMRJC Ibrahimpatnam secured 965/1000 in BiPC.

TMREIS is working for the all around development of its students. As part of its professional development programme, the TMREI Society is providing intensive coaching for preparation of IIT, NEET, JEE exams. 

B. Shafiullah, IFS., Secretary Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society reiterated the concept of establishing (204). 

TMR Schools and 12 Junior Colleges in the state in a very short span of time helped the Government to provide quality education to the poorest of 

the poor with high class hostel facilities to the students of minority communities.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Categories
HyderabadNewsTelangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close