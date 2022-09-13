TMREIS teachers get training at MANUU

Hyderabad: Urdu is a source of empowerment, said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at Teachers’ Meet (Guftagu) organized on Monday.

The event was held as part of a series of training programmes being conducted by Centre for Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) in collaboration with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) for its Urdu teachers. Around 600 teachers participated in the meeting. Earlier, they received 12-day training in batches from 23rd August to 8th September 2022 by the Centre.

The VC lauded TMREIS for its services in education, especially for girls in the community.

TMREIS Secretary, Mr. B. Shafiullah advised teachers to work on a three-point goal: teach knowledge and skills, impress values and bring awareness about education. The teachers of Urdu have dual responsibilities of teaching the language and preserving the culture, he pointed out.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU said, “If students are the future of tomorrow, then teachers are the architects.”

Mohammed Abdul Lateef, Academic Head at TMREIS, said that each teacher is expected to participate in Continuous Professional Development for at least 50 hours in a year as per NEP 2020. He added that the training of TGT, PGT and Junior Lecturer of Urdu would benefit around 1,20,000 students in 204 TMREIS schools across Telangana.