TN: 6,047 cured of Covid, 5,975 newly-infected

Chennai, Aug 23 : As many as 5,975 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours while 6,047 others were cured and discharged from various hospitals, said the state Health Department.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the department said the total number of coronavirus-infected persons in Tamil Nadu went up by persons to 379,385.

The total number of Covid-19 cured persons went up by 6,047 to 319,327.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 53,541.

The state recorded the deaths of 97 Covid-19 patients taking the total tally till date to 6,517.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,298 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 125,389.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 went up to 17,928.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.