TN Assembly polls: Palaniswami, Stalin, Kamal Haasan file nominations

Chennai: Several political leaders including chief minister Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin and actor turned politician Kamal Haasan filed their nominations on Monday for the ensuing general elections in Tamil Nadu.

While Palaniswami filed his nomination from the Edappadi constituency, DMK chief MK Stalin and MNM chief Kamal Haasan filed their nominations from Kolathur constituency and Coimbatore south respectively.

Palaniswami is contesting from this constituency for the seventh time. He has been elected from this constituency four times.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the main opposition in the state, has fielded T Sampath Kumar to take on the Chief Minister in Edappadi.

This is the third time Stalin will be contesting from Kolathur and will face AIADMK’s Adhi Rajaram in Kolathur. After completing the nomination process, the DMK chief carried out a roadshow in the constituency.

Seeking to make his maiden electoral foray, Kamal Haasan from this Western Tamil Nadu city, filed his papers for the April 6 Assembly polls, where he will be taking on the BJP and Congress.

Though Hassan floated his MNM in February 2018, he had not contested in any elections but fielded candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, where the party got over 3.75 per cent votes.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Stalin’s DMK has joined hands with Congress. The assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

