TN BJP chief Annamalai’s remark ‘will control media in 6 months’ triggers row

Chennai: Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has raked up a controversy by stating that the party would control the media in the state in six months’ time.

The former IPS officer, who joined the BJP recently, was addressing a public meeting at Trichy on Thursday en route to Chennai where he will assume office as the party’s state unit president on Friday.

Annamalai said that the media in Tamil Nadu has been criticizing the BJP unnecessarily and the party would control the media in six months’ time.

Amid applause from party cadres, the newly-appointed state unit chief said that his predecessor Murugan is now the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and the media in the state would be soon under the control of the party.

He said the media has been attacking the BJP in the state continuously, without any substance.

Condemning the statement made by the state BJP chief, Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj alleged that Annamalai is trying to put pressure on media in favour of one party. He also said that media should work independently, India Today reported.

It may be mentioned that recently, Annamalai was promoted from vice-president to president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit after L. Murugan was inducted into the Union Cabinet.

With inputs from agencies