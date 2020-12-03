TN BJP relieves its intellectual cell head after he joined Rajini’s party

News Desk 1Published: 4th December 2020 3:04 am IST
Time has come to change fate of TN: Rajinikanth

Chennai, Dec 3 : The Tamil Nadu BJP said on Thursday that it has accepted the resignation of Ra Arjunamurthy, President of the state unit’s Intellectual Cell, after he joined actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s to be floated political party. Rajinikanth told reporters that Arjunamurthy has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator.

In a statement issued here, Tamil Nadu BJP said that Arjunamurthy has been relieved from the basic membership of the party and party officials will not have any kind of relationship with him.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  India's aviation industry's expected FY21 net loss at Rs 210 bn: ICRA
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 4th December 2020 3:04 am IST
Back to top button