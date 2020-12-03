TN BJP relieves its intellectual cell head after he joined Rajini’s party

Chennai, Dec 3 : The Tamil Nadu BJP said on Thursday that it has accepted the resignation of Ra Arjunamurthy, President of the state unit’s Intellectual Cell, after he joined actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s to be floated political party. Rajinikanth told reporters that Arjunamurthy has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator.

In a statement issued here, Tamil Nadu BJP said that Arjunamurthy has been relieved from the basic membership of the party and party officials will not have any kind of relationship with him.

Source: IANS

