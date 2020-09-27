TN BJP says Periyar statue desecration may have been ‘planned’

Chennai, Sep 27 : Condemning the desecration of the statue of E.V. Ramasamy – popularly known as Periyar – in Trichy, Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan on Sunday said there is a suspicion that the act could be part of a plot.

The statue was smeared with saffron colour paint and a garland of slippers was placed around it.

Periyar was the founder of Dravida Kazhagam (DK) a rationalist movement.

In a statement Murugan said the police should nab the culprits and punish them.

Referring to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s question Murugan said when the probe is on, her statement gives rise to the suspicion whether the act is part of a plot.

He said the police should also question her.

Condemning the desecration of the statue Kanimozhi recalled Murugan’s earlier statement that the BJP has no reservation on wishing Periyar as he fought for social justice and added “Is this how they show respect to Periyar?”

She also said “is Periyar the answer for NEET, New Education Policy and farmers agitation?”

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam also condemned the act and said the AIADMK government will take serious action against the anti-social elements.

DMK President M.K.Stalin said Periyar was the leader for Tamil people and not just for a movement. Stalin said those who think they are insulting Periyar by such acts are insulting themselves.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.